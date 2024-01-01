Tribal Football
Obi Mikel says Osimhem "only wants to get what he deserves" in failed Chelsea move
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel admitted that Victor Osimhen nearly joined the club.

The Nigeria and now Galatasaray forward had to leave parent club Napoli on loan before the transfer window closed.

A mooted permanent transfer to Chelsea did not come to pass, as the club balked at the fees involved.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel said: “I hear a lot of people saying this and saying that about Victor and and how greedy he is, blah, blah, blah. 'Take a pay cut and come to Chelsea' blah, blah, blah, stuff like that.

“I know the kid. I know the boy. I just want to say that that is absolutely not true. 

“Victor is not a greedy boy. He's not a greedy guy, he only wants to get what he deserves and that's not a problem.”

