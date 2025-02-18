Chelsea hero Obi Mikel slams Maresca: You don't have two years!

Club hero John Obi Mikel has slammed Chelsea’s performance and questioned Enzo Maresca’s tactics after their dismal 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

The former Blues midfielder accused the team of lacking identity and claimed Maresca’s system is not working in the Premier League.

Mikel warned that Chelsea’s struggles could see them miss out on Champions League football, and questioned the idea they should take two years under Maresca to get there.

He stated on his podcast: “Who the f*** has told them that? Are you f***ing kidding me? This is Chelsea Football Club,' he said.

“You can't be ahead of the f***ing schedule, this is the f***ing Chelsea Football Club, no disrespect to Leicester where he's coming from, this is f***ing Chelsea Football Club. We are a Champions League football club, that's what we are.

“He can't come out and say if the club employ you, if they've told you that, no, mate. This is a Champions League football club. We've always been in the Champions League. I can swear to you right now I've never watched a f*** ng game in the Conference League. I've never watched it, I don't care about it, that's not who we are.

“We are a Champions League football club. So for me, for him to come out and say we're ahead of schedule, no you are not. We should be there.

“I think that comment that the manager made that we are not contenders to win the Premier League, that has got into the players' heads and the whole thing since then has been a f***ing disaster. We have no clue what we're doing.”