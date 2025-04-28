Obi Mikel on Napoli striker Osimhen: He wants to play for Chelsea, it’s an easy fix

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has opened up on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who is on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray this season.

Osimhen was rescued by Galatasaray last summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli and has enjoyed his time in Turkey after featuring 26 times in the Süper Lig this season, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists.

The 26-year-old has played in either the Champions League or Europa League every season since signing for Lille in the summer of 2019 and now according to fellow countryman Obi Mikel he has no intention of breaking the successful streak.

"He wants to play for Chelsea," said Mikel on beIN SPORTS. "I know where we stopped in terms of the contract, I know where we are. It’s an easy fix, because we’ve done all the hard work last summer."

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the former Blues midfielder said that Osimhen would arrive in West London with the aim to break records and become a player to remember as he leads the forward line.

"Listen, I hope it happens because I can see great things happening. I can see a great partnership happening, I can see a player coming in and becoming a massive legend for this football club.

"Make no mistake, if Victor Osimhen comes to Chelsea he will want to break records, he will want to put himself top, top (up) there. His idol is (Didier) Drogba, he will want to go after his record, he will want to score goals, win us trophies, get us back to the top.

"That would be his mission. His hunger when he plays, the ambition when he plays is something that few players have, the arrogance he has, the feistiness he has that you need to be able to succeed in the Premier League as a top striker.”