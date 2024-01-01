Obi Mikel: Chelsea NEED Osimhen

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is backing their move for fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli striker is involved in a potential player-exchange with Chelsea centre-forward Romelu Lukaku.

Obi Mikel said on his Obi One podcast: “Chelsea needs a central striker, a player capable of scoring goals and above all of obtaining opportunities.

"Last season Chelsea created many chances, but then lacked a finisher. For this reason I believe we need Victor Osimhen!

"I hope that the deal can be closed soon, there is no need for someone who is technically very strong but for someone who fills the penalty area like (Erling) Haaland does, an area killer just like Osimhen."