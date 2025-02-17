Obi Mikel slams Sancho: He deceived Chelsea fans

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has slammed Jadon Sancho.

On-loan from Manchester United, Sancho's form has fallen away since his first games with the Blues.

On his Obi One podcast, Obi Mikel rapped: "'I watched the games, the game against West Ham was even worse than the game against Brighton. Against Brighton There was no character, there was no intensity, there was no leaders on the pitch.

"There was no one telling Jadon Sancho, Sancho the first the first goal you should have tackled for that, there was no one telling Sancho what the f*** are you doing?

"He's (Sancho) deceived us with a good couple of games, you know we thought oh f***ing hell now we're getting this Jadon Sancho from Dortmund but he's gone again. He's disappeared off the grid. he takes the ball he doesn't go past people, anymore he doesn't create chances anymore you know he doesn't he doesn't help the team as much as he should be.

"Paul Winstanley (sporting director) I know you watching, you're listening please and please you and Todd Boehly please we need a striker.

"Nicholas Jackson is a fantastic guy, fantastic striker he needs help. It's not just his form not just his goal scoring what happens when he gets injured and we've seen it here now and we've come into the crucial part of the season where we need to win games and we need get to win games.

"They're not bad players but they need to do more they need leaders they need somebody who's going to hold them by the f***ng neck and say listen wake the f*** up mate. You need a f***ing leader who is going to say wake up wake the f*** up.

"They are too soft. That's what I mean. I know I keep going back to when we were at the club but that's something that helped us.

"When you're not doing things right JT calls you in, goes to maybe meets you in the gym maybe meets you by the pool area, and says listen what's happening you need to do more. The club needs you to do more because we win games here."