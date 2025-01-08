Obi Mikel says Chelsea's Jackson "is not firing on all cylinders" this season

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has been criticized once again by a club hero.

The forward has not enjoyed the best of weeks after a prolific start to the season.

Jackson has not scored in his past four Premier League appearances, which is worrying supporters.

“We are creating chances, we are still playing well, we are still doing the right things but we are not clinical enough, we’re not scoring goals,” John Obi Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

“We have talked about getting another top, top striker who can win us these kind of games, difficult games where if Nicolas Jackson is not firing on all cylinders you can give him a rest and then get someone else to come into the team and try to win us games and score goals.

“We are not clinical enough, he is not scoring enough goals. He puts himself in the right positions but then he’s not finishing, he’s not scoring enough.

“If we had Victor Osimhen or the guy from Sporting, Viktor Gyokeres, trust me, we’d still be competing for the Premier League.”