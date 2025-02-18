Obi Mikel slams James' Chelsea captaincy credentials

Former midfielder John Obi Mikel has questioned Reece James’ leadership at Chelsea.

The former midfielder believes Enzo Fernandez is not giving his all, criticizing the Argentine for failing to justify his massive price tag.

He believes that James is not a captain who is capable of going to Fernandez and getting more out of him.

Club hero Mikel said on his podcast: "Ah f*** that, no, you think Reece James is going to speak to Enzo Fernandez?

"No I don't see that happening. Reece James needs to do more as a captain, you can only do more by your performances, by being on the pitch, showing leadership on the pitch. He's been injured half of his career at Chelsea.

"You can't go and say to a player you know you need to do more - no, you need to be on the f***ing pitch. That's a disaster if we fail to qualify for the Champions League I will view this season as a massive massive disaster disaster disaster.

"December is not a f***ing time to drink red wine and have turkey. You can enjoy your Christmas but we knew back then that this is the test when you need to win the Premier League.

"It's not a holiday period. It's never a holiday period. So to win 2 out of 10 since then it's a huge, huge disappointment. I just hope we find our way back.

"Cole Palmer, his form has dipped a little bit but the guy can't do everything alone. The pressure always should be on the owners.

"They've bought this football club with the sole purpose of winning - not making profit. If you buy Chelsea Football Club and think you are here to make profit, no mate you can f*** off, you can f*** off. You need to win trophies. You can make your profit but you need to win trophies."