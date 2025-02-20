Mourinho: Ranieri bigger Premier League legend than Ferguson or Guardiola

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho admits he rates Claudio Ranieri ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola in terms of Premier League management achievements.

The Roma coach famously won the Premier League title as Leicester City manager in the 2016/17 season.

Mourinho was asked by former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel about who was the better manager - Ferguson or Guardiola - the Fener coach went with the Italian.

"They are both historic coaches in the Premier League, but the most legendary for me is Ranieri," he replied.

"Winning 5 or 6 trophies with Manchester United or Manchester City in this generation is a great achievement, but leading Leicester to the title is something unique. There are no 'buts': it was the most incredible trophy I have ever seen and experienced."

