Obi Mikel tells Carragher to “f*** off” following his comments on AFCON

John Obi Mikel has hit back at Jamie Carragher, telling the pundit to “f*** off” following his controversial comments about the Africa Cup of Nations.

Carragher recently sparked backlash by suggesting AFCON is not a “major tournament” while debating Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances.

The Liverpool legend argued that Salah is at a disadvantage compared to European and South American stars, as Egypt are unlikely to win a World Cup, and do not compete at the Euros or Copa America.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel said: 'It's so disrespectful what he said, and this is coming from someone who never won any major international competition with England.

'His statement was absolutely wrong. I hope he will come out and make a massive apology because he owes people around the world an apology. (It was) ignorant to disrespect such a wonderful tournament.

'If you think that the Premier League would be what it is today with just the English players you're f***ing having a laugh mate.

'The smirk on his face, the arrogant f***ing smirk on his face to dismiss... That smirk on his face is absolutely what tipped me off. You have people trying to correct you and you're coming out and attacking absolutely everyone else and discrediting this wonderful tournament.

'The guy says so many things on TV, never won the Premier League, analyses teams and tells them you have to win the Premier League.

'You never won it, you don't know what it takes to win the f***ing Premier League, you don't know what it takes to win with your national team. You can't discredit such a wonderful, wonderful tournament. People in Africa die for the Africa Cup of Nations.

'I am f***ing angry, I am f***ing angry, he spent so many years playing for Liverpool, he didn't win the f***ing Premier League. He sits there week in, week out, telling and teaching people trying to tell people how to win the Premier League. You haven't won it.

"Africans watch you on the weekend and you sit there, open your mouth and discredit the whole f***ing African continent, saying your African Nations tournament is s***. That is has no value because it's not the Euros or Copa America. He can f*** off. We know in Africa what we bring to the Premier League.

'If you won the Euros with England I might understand that, if you won a major tournament with England I might understand that. You won f*** all with England. F*** all. And you try to discredit the tournament that I won, shed blood and tears for?’