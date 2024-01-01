Obi Mikel praises Chelsea for Osimhen attempt

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has lifted the lid on a possible summer transfer for the club.

The Blues were pushing to secure Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from Napoli all window.

However, the deal did not materialize due to finances, with Osimhen going on loan to Galatasaray instead.

Mikel stated on his The Obi One Podcast: “I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, it was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club.

“He was disappointed it didn’t happen. I spoke to him when the transfer window shut, I gave him a call, we spent 20 minutes talking, I said, ‘listen, I’m always here for you, you need to keep your head down, you need to keep working hard, keep training, I know it’s not the best situation right now but I know you’re strong’.

“You know, Victor’s a strong character, he’s a bit like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa and that’s something we’re missing at the club, strikers who have that edge, who have that bite who can intimidate defenders and Victor definitely has that.”