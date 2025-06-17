Obi Mikel: Delap not the striker Chelsea fans wanted

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel admits he's no great fan of Liam Delap.

Obi Mikel has questioned Chelsea's decision to sign the former Ipswich striker.

He told DAZN: "We need someone to come in, score goals and finish those chances.

"Obviously, he (Delap) isn't the guy the fans wanted. We know who the fans wanted. The fans wanted Victor Osimhen to come to the club but he didn't. 

"Obviously the club decided to go with Delap. He's young, he's gonna get better. Hopefully he hits the ground running and then he's gonna quieten those doubters. 

"I wish him well, I hope he succeeds at this club. I think he can. 

"The runs I saw today, running behind defenders, I think he can be the guy to finish those chances."

