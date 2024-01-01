Tribal Football
Obi Mikel insists Jackson not good enough for Chelsea
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel spoke about current Blues forward Nicolas Jackson at the weekend.

Obi Mikel was speaking during and after the club’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Despite putting in a spirited effort, the Blues were beaten at home by the four times in a row Premier League champions.

Speaking as an analyst for beIN Sports, Mikel stated: “You need to have a striker who knows how to hit a ball in the back of the net and that's what we don't have.

“I know I talk so much about him and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him, but I don't disrespect him.”

