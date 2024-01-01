Tribal Football

Martin Russell
Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes
Southampton legend Benali happy Martin signed new deal
Russell Martin wants new signings to buy into club identity
Martin delighted with new deals for he and Southampton staff
Southampton enter new contract talks with Martin
Southampton signing Lallana: Martin style similar to De Zerbi
Southampton hope to keep hold of West Ham loanee Downes
Southampton in talks with Lallana
Martin proud as Southampton defeat Leeds to make Prem return
Why Wilcox a big Man Utd endorsement - but Coe's 'demolition party'?!
Southampton announce Wilcox leaving for Man Utd
Championship review (Easter double-header): Ipswich & QPR the big winners; Southampton & Plymouth rocked
Southampton upset with Man Utd after Wilcox approach
Grayson exclusive: Ipswich boss McKenna my Manager of the Year - though Martin close
Liverpool manager Klopp won't underestimate Southampton: I love the Championship
