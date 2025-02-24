Southampton's Rusk joins Juric's backroom staff ahead of crucial Chelsea clash

Simon Rusk has permanently joined the first-team coaching staff under manager Ivan Juric as a first-team coach.

Calum McFarlane has now been promoted to Under-21s boss as Rusk makes the move to the first team who are in desperate need of new ideas as they try to climb out of their position at the bottom of the Premier League. Rusk could play a huge role in helping Juric as well as many players who often look lost in England’s top flight.

Rusk was placed in interim charge of Southampton in December 2024 following Russell Martin's exit and will now help the Croatian head coach with analysis which he has been spotted doing over recent games. Under-18s boss McFarlane has been promoted to Under-21s head coach to replace Rusk. Academy Director Andy Goldie spoke on the move and believes McFarlane is more than ready for his new role.

"Calum has made a really positive impact since joining us at the beginning of last season, bringing clarity in delivering our game model and creating an environment where the players have thrived on the pitch.

"This season’s league and FA Youth Cup form have been testament to the work he has led with the Under-18s staff over the past 18 months and we are delighted to reward him with his next step as a promising young coach.”