Former Southampton boss Juric takes charge of Atalanta

Former Southampton manager Ivan Juric is set to take charge of Serie A side Atalanta this week.

Juric was appointed as Russell Martin's successor on an 18-month deal in December but has won just two of his 16 matches before being let go much to the relief of fans. Multiple sources, including Sky Sport Italia and journalist Fabrizio Romano, have confirmed that despite his failing at the Saints he will now join the Italian giants.

The 49-year-old has a lot of experience in Italy, having manager Torino and Roma. He also worked with Atalanta director Tony D’Amico at Hellas Verona and was judged to be the best candidate to takeover the vacant role. Juric will sign a two-year contract at the Gewiss Stadium, where he will compete in the Champions League next campaign.

Juric had a troubled 2024-25 campaign as he was sacked after just two months at Roma and failed to avoid relegation but will now hope to bounce back with Atalanta. He follows former Southampton manager Russell Martin in finding success after leaving the Premier League side as Martin now finds himself in charge of Rangers.