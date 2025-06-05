"I'm here to win trophies" - Martin named new Rangers manager

Russell Martin has been named new manager of Rangers.

The former Southampton boss has been appointed manager by Rangers' new owners.

A US-based group, led by Andrew Cavenagh and including the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, completed a takeover of Rangers last week.

"From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history," he said. "As I return, I'm determined to bring success back.

"I'm here to set standards, work hard and do my very best to earn the respect of the Rangers fans.

"There's a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of.

"We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments."

At Rangers, Kevin Thelwell has been named new sporting director, with Dan Purdy also moving from Everton to become technical director.

Matt Gill will be Martin's assistant manager, with Rhys Owen first team coach.