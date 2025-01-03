Sugawara outlines key differences between Martin and Southampton boss Juric

Sugawara outlines key differences between Martin and Juric: We have to go attack, attack

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara has compared the tactics between former manager Russell Martin and new head coach Ivan Juric.

Sugawara spoke to the Daily Echo about how Saints are becoming more aggressive on the pitch, especially with the ball, which he says is very different to the tactics presented to them by Martin, who was sacked back in December.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's only been 10 days, so we don't know everything (about Juric's style) but I feel the new manager wants to see us be more aggressive in attack.

"And in defence, in the situations when we steal the ball (he wants us to be aggressive). Under the old gaffer, when we stole the ball, we tried to keep it.

"The new gaffer wants to score a goal immediately. We have to go attack, attack. We have to see the situation to attack and get the goal.

"In training, if we steal the ball and try to pass backwards, he says 'no, try and see the pass forward and find a way to attack'. We feel good because we have good players in attack."