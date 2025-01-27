Southampton owner Solak confirms Juric will stay in charge next season

Southampton owner Dragan Solak confirmed that manager Ivan Juric will remain in charge next season, regardless of the club's division.

Juric, who replaced Russell Martin in December, has lost all six Premier League matches since his appointment.

Despite the team's poor performance and likely relegation, Juric is committed to staying with the club.

He told talkSPORT: "I would never say that we are set on Championship already because it would be unfair to Ivan, the team, the players and the fans.

"We'll fight every game. All I can promise is that we'll continue fighting and planning longer term. We signed a contract with Ivan for a year and a half.

"So yes, he is our manager for the next season and we will obviously try to prepare the best possible team for the next season that should be suited to his way of playing football.

"But whether that would be Championship or Premier League, I'm not going to state now. We'll try to do the best we can for the next season and I'm generally a guy who plans ahead."

Speaking about Juric, Solak added: "We have a very ambitious manager who is trying to change the game, how we played, the attitude of the team.

"I think unfortunately the team has been selected and set up for a bit different game than he would like to play, so I think he has some issues with some positions in the team.

"He's very positive, hard-working, doesn't complain and is just trying to do the best with what he has. We'll try to help him to get the team to the level where he can really perform well."