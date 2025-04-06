Southampton relegated in record time after Tottenham defeat

Southampton have set an unwanted record following their 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the earliest team to be relegated in Premier League history.

The Saints will make an immediate return to the Championship after their latest defeat confirmed relegation with seven games still to play - the earliest a side has ever had their fate sealed in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Previously, Ipswich, Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Derby County held the joint record after facing the drop with just six matches left.

The loss to Spurs means that Southampton can no longer catch Wolves, who sit 17th and 22 points ahead of the bottom-placed club with just 21 points left up for grabs.

Throughout the season, Southampton have so far amassed just 10 points from two wins and four draws and could still break the record for the lowest tally ever in a Premier League campaign (current held by Derby with 11 in 2007/08).

It should also be noted that the Derby side were relegated at an earlier date, but Southampton are down at an earlier point in the season based on games played.

After sacking Russell Martin in December 2024, replacement Ivan Juric was brought in with the hope of igniting a great escape during the second half of the season - but the Croatian has only managed one league win during his time in charge.

The Saints will make an immediate return to the Championship following their play-off success last season, with seven games remaining to ensure they don't finish with the lowest points tally in Premier League history.