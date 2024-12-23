Bella-Kotchap: Martin was unhappy I wanted to leave after Southampton relegation
The defender hasn't played since Saints' promotion to the Premier League this season.
Bella-Kotchap told Bild: "I moved to PSV Eindhoven on loan after the relegation from Southampton in 2023.
"There I had an injury and never really got into the step. When I went back to England in the summer, the coach preferred to rely on the promotion team.
"He didn't like that I wanted to leave after the relegation but I wanted to take the next step at the time, which I thought was right.
"With these two views, we never really got together. I have been talking intensively with the club managers for the last two days.
"They assured me they care a lot about me and that I get my chance under the new coach. I know that I now first have to fight back into the team.
"I'm burning for that. But it is also important for me that I re-set the environment in my situation. I have to bring my performance, I can't influence more."