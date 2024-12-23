Bella-Kotchap: Martin was unhappy I wanted to leave after Southampton relegation

Armel Bella-Kotchap feels former Southampton boss Russell Martin froze him out after trying to leave after their relegation.

The defender hasn't played since Saints' promotion to the Premier League this season.

Bella-Kotchap told Bild: "I moved to PSV Eindhoven on loan after the relegation from Southampton in 2023.

"There I had an injury and never really got into the step. When I went back to England in the summer, the coach preferred to rely on the promotion team.

"He didn't like that I wanted to leave after the relegation but I wanted to take the next step at the time, which I thought was right.

"With these two views, we never really got together. I have been talking intensively with the club managers for the last two days.

"They assured me they care a lot about me and that I get my chance under the new coach. I know that I now first have to fight back into the team.

"I'm burning for that. But it is also important for me that I re-set the environment in my situation. I have to bring my performance, I can't influence more."