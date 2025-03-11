Former Southampton boss Martin wants Premier League return despite links to Rangers

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin has been linked with a return to Rangers in recent weeks but revealed he wants to return to the Premier League.

Martin has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton after just 16 Premier League games before he was replaced by Ivan Juric who has now taken the side to the bottom of the league, eight points away from Leicester City who sit in 19th place.

However, due to Martin’s possession based football and impressive tactical style he has been linked with a move to Scotland with former Ibrox starAndy Halliday talking up his potential return. During an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Martin was questioned about his future in the sport and the possibility of a move to Scotland.

"I think I am realistic. I don't think I will get another Premier League chance right now.

"I think like most managers that come up from the Championship - 'not quite good enough for the Premier League'. It's maybe unfair on the managers that get there at times, because you are there with a squad that has been so successful the year before but isn't quite ready for the Premier League.

"I really don't know (where is next). I am open to working abroad, in England again - I want to work back in the Premier League now I have got a taste of it."

Many Saints fans questioned his tactics which did not quite work in the Premier League, he was asked if he would alter them at his next club. He agreed instantly which may prompt clubs who questioned his style to look at him in the future as the end of the season approaches.

"I think we will play a bit more direct, maybe. We want 100 per cent (possession)."