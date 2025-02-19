Southampton’s Sulemana proud after scoring his first Premier League goal in nearly 2 years

Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana has pledged to keep improving his finishing after snapping a 20-month league goal drought on Saturday.

The 23-year-old netted in Southampton’s 3-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth at St Mary’s.

Under Russell Martin, his only league goals came on the final day against Liverpool in the 2022/23 season.

“It is my first Premier League goal in like two years or something,” Kamaldeen said after a loss to Bournemouth.

“We were obviously not playing in the Premier League last season.

“I’m glad that the goal came. Hopefully, I can add more to the team. The coach and the players have given me confidence.

“They have put trust in me and they are trying to find me on the pitch. I try to live up to their expectations.

“I try to do the best for the team because they rely on you in moments. You have to come up and show you can handle what you are supposed to do.

“I’m glad that it’s paying off. I’m going to keep working hard on the training pitch to get better and better.

“There are some situations where I can do better, especially in the final third, when to shoot, when not to shoot.

“If I’m going to shoot, you don’t need an extra touch. I’m getting there and I’m improving, I’m working hard and that’s the only thing I can do to help the team."