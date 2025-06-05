Russell Martin on becoming Rangers manager: This was the one I really wanted!

Russell Martin has spoken for the first time as the new Rangers head coach as he prepares to take charge.

Martin saw off competition from the likes of former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti to take charge of Rangers in his first role since being sacked by Southampton back in December. Speaking to the media, he revealed what this role means to him and how eager he is to get going.

Martin is desperate to get started

"It's an incredible feeling. I'm really grateful to the board, to Patrick, to Kevin, for their faith in me.

"It's been a tough and rigorous process and it's taken some time, but that's what you expect when you want to be manager of a club of this stature, size and expectation.

"I'm desperate to get started and I'm excited about what's to come."

Rangers is a whole new experience

This is the first move for the new US consortium that took control at Ibrox last week which saw Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises acquire a 51 per cent controlling stake in the club. Appointing Martin shows ambition and he spoke on how much he wanted this role after leaving the Saints.

"There were a few opportunities since I left Southampton, but I wanted to take time to reflect and review what we've learned as a coaching staff and what I've learned as a leader and a coach.

"That time was really important.

"When this one was first suggested, this was the one I really wanted. One because of the expectation and the size of it, what it means to so many people. The opportunity to come here and experience something different to anything else in football."

Expectations are high at Rangers

He then opened up on expectations and how he knows that fans will want his side to challenge for the title against Celtic who practically ran away with the league title last season.

"I've managed three clubs, all with the same concept of the game - to be the aggressor with the ball and without it.

"They all played different shapes and different people making up different positions.We are here to win and we will do that in the best way we possibly can.

"That is what Rangers fans expect, to be really aggressive, really intense, really passionate, really hard-working first and foremost.

"I know the expectation here is to win. We want to do that in a way that's aligned with how we want to feel about the team and how Rangers fans want to feel about their team."

Trophies mean success

Finally, he was questioned on what he believes success is and gave an ambitious answer, stating that trophies are what qualify as success at Rangers.

"It's to win trophies," he said. "It's to build a culture that we are proud of and people can feel when they come into the building. An environment of hard work, of honestly and of openness.

"To see a team that doesn't look different every week, that is always trying to improve and develop in our own way, rather than focusing on the opposition too much. We're going to do it our way and we're all going to be on the same page.

"We have to improve the team on the pitch and improve the environment off the pitch."