Sheffield Wednesday's Rohl could switch to Southampton to replace Martin

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl could be set for a Premier League switch this season.

The head coach is speaking with Southampton about their vacant managerial position at present.

Per Sky in Germany, the Saints see him as the ideal replacement for Russell Martin.

He has already worked at Southampton in the past, as he was assistant to former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Rohl would find the job tempting, but he would be aware of the tough challenge of keeping the club in the Premier League.

Southampton are one of the favorites to go down, due to their poor league position.