Rangers appoint ex-Southampton manager Russell Martin

Rangers have hired former Southampton boss Russell Martin as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The 39-year-old’s time on the south coast was a mixed bag, securing promotion to the Premier League but failed to adapt and ultimately being sacked.

Rangers have now confirmed Martin’s appointment, and he will be joined in Glasgow by assistant head coach Matt Gill and performance coach Rhys Owen.

Former captain Barry Ferguson had been at the helm at Ibrox on an interim basis following the sacking of Philippe Clement back in February.

Martin’s arrival marks a significant change in direction from the clubs new American owners as they seek to end Celtic’s monopoly on Scottish football.