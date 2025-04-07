Juric set to leave Southampton 24 hours after record breaking relegation was confirmed

Ivan Juric's is set to leave his position as Southampton's head coach just 24 hours after they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Saints became the earliest team ever to be relegated from England's top flight, with their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur confirming that they will play in the Championship next season. The Premier League club are still to make an official announcement but it is understood that the club are to part ways with the Croatian who struggled to turn the club around.

Juric was appointed on an 18-month deal in December following the dismissal of former manager Russell Martin. His time at the south coast club lasted just 108 days as he lost 12 out of those 14 matches, with the Saints averaging 2.7 Premier League goals conceded under him.

Simon Rusk is in line to replace Ivan Juric in the interim at Southampton with Adam Lallana acting as his assistant. Rusk served is interim head coach following Russell Martin's sacking in December before Juric took over and could remain in that position until the end of the season as the club attempt to find a new head coach before the start of the new season.