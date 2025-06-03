Russell Martin set to become Rangers manager as he enters advanced talks

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin is set to become the new Rangers manager after successful talks.

Rangers sacked Philippe Clement in February, with former captain Barry Ferguson seeing out the season as head coach. The Scottish giants have been linked with a number of managers including Steven Gerrard but now seem to have found their man in Martin, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Saints in December, having won just five points from 16 Premier League matches.

He was heavily linked with joining Championship rivals Leicester City before the deal collapsed but it looks like new sporting director Kevin Thelwell, CEO Patrick Stewart and Rangers' new US owners are set to offer Martin the job. Friday's confirmation that the 49ers Enterprises group, led by Andrew Cavenagh, have completed their takeover of the club will as well as the announcement of Martin, will be music to the ears of Rangers fans who will be eyeing the title next season.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Rangers are closing in on the appointment, and that Martin has accepted their proposal for the future as the Scottish side look to chase down rivals Celtic who ran away with the title last season.

“Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Russell Martin as new head coach.

“Former Southampton manager has already accepted the project, ready for new chapter.”