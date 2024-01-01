Tribal Football

Kulusevski Dejan breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Kulusevski Dejan
Darren Anderton exclusive: Tottenham fans can be happy; Ange-ball reminds me of crazy Ardiles days!
Darren Anderton exclusive: Tottenham fans can be happy; Ange-ball reminds me of crazy Ardiles days!
Tottenham winger Kulusevski angered by Napoli claims
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce new agreement for Werner
Spurs attacker Kulusevski: We can beat Man City
Romei: Chiesa long unhappy at Juventus; he'd thrive in England
Kulusevski explains differences between Tottenham and Arsenal
Djurgarden chief Kisfaludy: Deki and Ange - why Bergvall chose Spurs over Barcelona
Tottenham attacker Kulusevski reveals Postecoglou inspiration for Sweden speech
Fulham midfielder Palhinha: We could've scored more against Spurs
Kulusevski: My first big moment with Spurs had me screaming at out our fans
Tottenham midfielder Kulusevski: I felt embarrassed, even useless at Juventus
Arsenal, Chelsea target Gyokeres recalled as late bloomer: He was no Kulusevski
Tottenham attacker Kulusevski: Two-week break good for us
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Kulusevski Dejan page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Kulusevski Dejan - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Kulusevski Dejan news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.