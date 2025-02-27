Tottenham boss Postecoglou defends holding back in-form trio for Man City defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has defended holding back Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Djed Spence for last night's defeat at Manchester City.

Spurs lost 1-0 through an Erling Haaland winner for City.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I can't be sitting here bemoaning not having a squad and then not use it (when I do)," Postecoglou said afterwards, when asked about his XI.

"I think that'd be highly hypocritical of me, but we needed Destiny (Udogie), Brennan (Johnson) and and Wilson (Odabert) to play today and get some minutes.

"Deki, Sonny and Djed have played an enormous amount of time, so having them have a little bit of a recovery and a breather, I thought was going to be helpful for us, but more importantly, now I've got three more players who are getting close to, I mean it's 90 minutes for Brennan, that's the first 90 minutes for quite a while.

"We're going to have some real options which we're going to need because we've got Europa and league back to back now and we need as many bodies available for that as possible."