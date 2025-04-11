Postecoglou reveals there is a mole at Tottenham leaking injury news ahead of each game

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There has been much controversy in recent weeks with Tottenham’s team news being leaked from somebody inside the club. This again happened on Thursday night as, hours ahead of kick-off against Frankfurt, journalist Paul O Keefe shared via X that Wilson Odobert had undergone scans after complaining of a tightness in his hamstring.

Postecoglou is concerned with how the information got out and admitted that he thinks the club has a mole.

"There is no doubt we've got a leak inside the club. Someone continues to leak out information and they have all year. I don’t know why as it just makes our job even more difficult. It doesn't help us as you don't want to give the opposition a helping hand.

"We've narrowed it down. I've got a fair idea where it's coming from. We will deal with it.

"It certainly doesn't help us on game days. It's sometimes half-truths and sometimes more. You'd like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us."

The Australian coach then provided some team news and for once Spurs fans will be happy to know that no players picked up a knock on Thursday night.

"Not (any new injured players) from last night. A couple of boys cramping up near the end, a couple of small knocks, a couple who will be tired, but heath wise fine.

"It was a big physical toll last night. It was always going to be a challenging game for us. It's a big game (Sunday) and a big performance is needed so having some fresh legs will help that. Fair to make some changes."

He also backed up captain Son Heung-min as fans slowly turn on him after some disappointing performances of late.

"He’s a huge influence for us on and off the pitch. He’s working hard for the team.

"Last night he played his part in creating a lot of opportunities. Our front three were really disciplined. He is hugely important to the club and what we are doing at the club."

Finally, he finished up with news on forward Dejan Kulusevski who will likely make his return this weekend in what is a huge boost for Postecoglou.

“Kulusevski has trained today with the players who didn't play last night. He looked really good. He's not available this weekend and he won't start on Thursday because he's been out for so long but he's looking good.”