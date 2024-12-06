Spurs attacker Kulusevski: Defeat at Bournemouth not good enough

Tottenham are not at their best and the players are not sure why they are not performing.

The Premier League giants lost 1-0 to Bournemouth away from home on Thursday night.

The result means they are still mid table and adrift in the race for a top four finish.

Post-game, midfielder Dejan Kulusevski told Amazon Prime: "It is not good enough. We conceded again on a corner and then everything gets much more difficult. Too many times this year we have conceded easy goals on corners.

"Second half we came out much better and made some chances but we did not score and then lost the game. We are so disappointed to lose again.

"We are not good enough in certain aspects, especially as I said on corners. We concede a lot that way and then it is difficult to play when you are 1-0 down. Three days and then we have another game against Chelsea, so we focus on that and move on.

"Of course there is stuff that we have to work on. You can see it in the result but also in the performance. Something is missing and it is up to us players because nobody else will help us to solve it.

"I think then we played good for the first 25 minutes of the second half. In the first half they had more intensity, we let them have too much ball, we did not press enough and they won too many duels.

"Against good teams we always play good, so I expect Sunday will be another good performance. Then we need to look forward and improve on the details we are lacking."

