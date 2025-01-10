Napoli add Tottenham ace Kulusevski to shopping list

Tribal Football
Napoli have added Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski to their shopping list.

The Azzurri have drawn up a shortlist of names in the event they sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this month.

And on the radar is Tottenham's in-form winger Kulusevski.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "In Napoli’s short list as possible Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s replacement there are Edon Zhegrova (Lille), Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) and Federico Chiesa (Liverpool)."

Napoli are demanding €80m to sell Kvaratskhelia in January.

