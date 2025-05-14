Kulusevski to miss Europa League final after knee surgery

Dejan Kulusevski has had knee surgery and will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao next Wednesday.

The London club has confirmed the setback, which follows Ange Postecoglou’s concerns on Monday about the attacking midfielder’s participation in the final.

The midfielder was forced off in the 19th minute of the Premier League home defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kulusevski’s absence against United is a major setback, considering his strong form throughout the season.

The 25-year-old, who was Spurs’ standout player in the first half of the season, missed just over six weeks after injuring his ankle at the end of February.