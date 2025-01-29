Tottenham's Kulusevski on Postecoglou: I have to fight for him, he is the right man

Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski backed manager Ange Postecoglou at the club's latest press conference ahead of their clash with IF Elfsborg on Thursday night.

He was first asked about the cup competitions and showed optimism despite the club’s poor form.

"I agree with him (Postecoglou that the club can do something special). We are doing really well in the cups, it is easy to focus on the league but we are doing really well in the cups.

"Tomorrow is an important game and if we win we are through to the next round so I think we can do big things these last four months."

The Swedish international then backed his manager who has been reported to be under severe pressure due to Tottenham’s league position.

"We had games where we showed perfect football, football that not many teams can play. We played beautiful games against (Manchester) United, City away 4-0. I think he is the right man. We want to win for him... I have to fight for him because I believe in that football too. I think he is the right man.

"Opinions change, I don't listen to anyone. I know the truth, I see the truth from my side. It's not important what people say, it never has been actually. League is very bad and the game on Sunday was tough to lose. You have to stay clear minded and focus on the goals."

He was then asked if this is the most he has had to suffer in his career so far and again remained optimistic for the season ahead.

"It is not suffering. I tell you in the league, losing that many games that is suffering. It's very hard on me losing games. But I still have to see the bigger picture, I think we can do amazing things because we are left in three cups and that is where my focus is.

"It's a balance. It is suffering but at the same time I am still positive. I still see the opportunities."

Kulusevski also opened up on whether he is surprised more players have not been brought in during the January transfer window despite so many players ruled out through injury.

"You are asking the wrong guy. I am playing, I am doing everything I can for the possibilities. It is not in my control."

He then made a quick comment on the fan song that praises his role at the club and critises chairman Daniel Levy.

"I am just playing. If they see what I give and if they appreciate, it's even better."