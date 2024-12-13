Tottenham attacker Kulusevski admits relief after Rangers draw

Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski admitted relief after their 1-1 draw at Europa League opponents Rangers.

Kulusevski struck the equaliser after Hamza Igamane had sent Gers ahead.

The Swede said afterwards: "It was a difficult game. Rangers played well but we started playing better after we scored. Then it could have gone either way. We both had a couple of chances, so I think 1-1 is a fair result.

"It was a really good goal, a really good combination with Pedro (Porro) and then I found Dom (Solanke). He passed it back and it was a good shot back across their keeper. After that I was trying to get another one, but it wasn't to be.

"Fraser (Forster) is doing unbelievably well. His biggest strength is his mentality. He's very tough. He doesn't play all the time and with (Guglielmo) Vicario injured, he's now playing every game and doing really well. He made some really important saves for us tonight.

"We have two games left and I am very sure we are going to win both those matches (against Hoffenheim and Elfsborg). We are still in a good position with two more games, and when they come around we'll be ready to play."

