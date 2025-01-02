Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo

Tottenham winger Kulusevski on AC Milan radar

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham winger Kulusevski on AC Milan radar
Tottenham winger Kulusevski on AC Milan radarAction Plus
Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski may be set for a Serie A return this summer.

The all action attacker has been instrumental to manager Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, MilanLive suggest that Spurs may have to fight to convince Kulusevski to stick around next season.

If Milan are able to move on Samuel Chukwueze, they will make their move for the winger.

The deal is most likely to happen in the summer, but a winter switch is not being ruled out.

Spurs want at least £41 million for Kulusevski, while Milan want a loan with an obligation to buy.

Mentions
Serie AKulusevski DejanTottenhamAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Paratici could make return after being spotted at Tottenham stadium
Cesc confirms "wonderful" Alli now training with Como