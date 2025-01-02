Tottenham winger Kulusevski on AC Milan radar

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski may be set for a Serie A return this summer.

The all action attacker has been instrumental to manager Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, MilanLive suggest that Spurs may have to fight to convince Kulusevski to stick around next season.

If Milan are able to move on Samuel Chukwueze, they will make their move for the winger.

The deal is most likely to happen in the summer, but a winter switch is not being ruled out.

Spurs want at least £41 million for Kulusevski, while Milan want a loan with an obligation to buy.