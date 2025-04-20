Kulusevski makes decision on Tottenham future

Tribal Football
Dejan Kulusevski remains committed to Tottenham.

AC Milan and Napoli are keen to bring the former Juventus attacker back to Italy this summer.

However, GiveMeSport says the Sweden international is settled in London and with Spurs.

Kulusevski is eager to be sure of Tottenham's ambitions and convinced about their project.

Spurs remain alive in the Europa League, but face finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season.

