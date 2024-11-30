Spurs ace Kulusevski: I have something no other player has...

Tottenham ace Dejan Kulusevski is adamant no player in the Premier League can match his stamina.

The Swede says it is a key part of his game and something he's worked on since his junior days.

"I have something that no other player has," Kulusevski said after Spurs' 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday. "So you can’t compare me to any other player.

“With my engine, with my heart, I don’t get tired. I can’t let anybody outwork me.”

Skipper Heung-min Son also the London Evening Standard of his teammate: "I think he has no lungs! He can run all the time.

"What I like about him is people see what he's doing with the ball but behind the scenes he's working so hard.

"I just want to mention that, for the people not seeing that attitude and effort."

