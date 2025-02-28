Man City boss Guardiola: Bergvall unstoppable in possession

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he was impressed by Lucas Bergvall during victory over Tottenham this week.

City won 1-0 thanks to a strike from Erling Haaland, with Guardiola being left talking up the pace of Spurs on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said of the Wednesday night win: "The speed of this team? Pfft, it's difficult. Maybe Liverpool (are better), but Bergvall, every time he has the ball and runs, unstoppable. (Djed) Spence and Pedro Porro, (Destiny) Udogie, (Dejan) Kulusevski, (Heung-min) Son, an incredibly physical team with a clear game idea,.

"They are playing really well and they are playing without (Cristian) Romero and (Micky) Van de Ven, two of the perhaps best centre-backs in the league.

"The match was open in the second half because we didn't close the first."

Bergvall has scored one goal and three assists in 34 competitive matches so far.