Postecoglou reveals Tottenham's Kulusevski and Bergvall will miss the Europa League final

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to the media ahead of Friday's clash with Aston Villa.

Postecoglou has overseen the Londoners' worst-ever Premier League season so far, and a loss on Friday would be the team's 21st defeat in 37 league matches. Next week’s Europa League final is a major priority for the North London side who are likely to rotate for this week’s game as Postecoglou wraps his side in cotton wool.

Kulusevski and Bergvall will both miss the final

The Spurs boss first spoke on confirmed Dejan Kulusevski is out for a couple of months and will not return until the start of next season.

“Obviously disappointing news. Initially we thought it wasn't too serious but it blew up the day after. He's had the surgery which will put him out for at least a few months. We'll see (if he'll be back for the start of next season). We've only got basic information at the moment.”

He also stated that Bergvall still has the same sort of recovery time frame and is unlikely to be available for the final.

“No, it's still the same sort of timeframe. Never long term but he's just got out of his boot and taking his first steps on the grass but he'll likely be a while.”

Is Son fit to start against Villa?

Postecoglou also revealed that captain Son Heung-min is fit to start against Villa which will be a huge relief to Tottenham fans.

“He'll definitely play tomorrow. Whether he'll start or not we'll see. He reacted well to Sunday and it makes sense to get him more match minutes whether it's starting or playing half of the game.”

Injuries have been tough to take

The Australian manager has suggested that Spurs' poor domestic showings are a consequence of both injuries and their exploits in the Europa League. He opened up on his side's luck with injuries and admitted it has been tough this season.

"It's just reflective and consistent with everything else that has happened this season. We just haven't had a smooth run of things. Every time we look like we are getting to a place where we are looking in decent shape squad-wise, invariably we have been hit.

"The last few weeks again, it's just circumstances that have happened probably in the one area of the park."

Tottenham will not roll over for Villa

Finally, he spoke on whether he will rest players against Villa and if he was worried about protecting the integrity of the Champions League race.

"No, we are certainly going to go out there to try to win the game tomorrow and put out a team that hopefully gets that job done.

"I'm not sure about the integrity. There have been times this year when we have had to field weakened teams because of injury. Does that affect integrity? So, if people are thinking there is some sort of competitive balance that exists or doesn't exist over the course of a season, I would be very surprised if people were questioning our integrity to try and win a game of football tomorrow.

"I will put a team out that I think will do its best to win a game of football, yes."