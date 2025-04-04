Tottenham fighting to keep Dejan Kulusevski amid Serie A interest

Tottenham will do everything they can to keep hold of winger Dejan Kulusevski amid reported interest from Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan.

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs see the 24-year-old as a key player and are planning for next season with the winger.

It’s understood that any attempt to sign him would take a fee of around £50 million, which may reluctantly be accepted.

Kulusevski has been a rare bright spark in a dismal Tottenham season, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists in his 42 games across all competitions.

The Sweden international was absent from Spurs’ defeat to Chelsea on Thursday due to injury.

Ange Postecoglu’s remain in 14th with just 34 points from their 30 games and are on course for their worst ever Premier League finish.