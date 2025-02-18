Tottenham attacker Kulusevski: Clear week helped setup victory over Man Utd

Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski says a clear week helped them to victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs ended a poor run with a 1-0 win against United.

Advertisement Advertisement

“(Last week) was very rough but you can’t be emotional," the Swede said. "When you give everything you had, when you prepare yourself 100 per cent, you can't look back. It didn't go as I wanted or we wanted but the day after I didn’t care. Because you can’t have regrets when you give everything.

"We needed this week of rest, we need it a lot...(to) start training, get back to our principles, get some players back and it was a good win.

"(A rest) is very important, especially for the long-term also because in the end you want to be superman but you can’t deny (the reality of) things.

"I really needed that week, to get away for two days with the family because we don’t spend a lot of time with our families when we play every day and sleep at hotels, so you want to have a life also. In the long run, I think it will make a difference.

"Also physically we have had some (injury) problems and we try to fix them. But it's hard when you play every day so it was very good for everyone.

"To play football you need energy," he continued. "You need a lot of energy and sometimes you can't find it and we had to show it (against United).

"That was the No1 (thing) we thought about: find the energy, create some happiness, get the crowd involved and we started off good.

"The only thing I care about in life is 'never give up'. Everything else can happen, I don't care, but the only thing I never want to see in football is playing with your head down. So always do your best. So (the aim is to) win the Europa League and go on a winning streak in the Premier League. That’s my goal at least."