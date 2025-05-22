Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League heartbreak
Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end
Chelsea in talks over move for €100m-rated striker
Real Madrid table Nico Williams offer

Kulusevski happy for Spurs despite missing EL final

Paul Vegas
Kulusevski happy for Spurs despite missing EL final
Kulusevski happy for Spurs despite missing EL finalAction Plus
Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski insists he has no envy after missing their triumphant Europa League final against Manchester United.

Injury sidelined Kulusevski for victory in Bilbao.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told Sky Sports after the final whistle: "It's beautiful to win such an important tournament that has been missing for many years. The best possible end of the season.

"Sometimes I leave everything to God, I was calm. I am very grateful to win this title, no one can take it away from you.

"Everyone was great, (Guglielmo) Vicario gives confidence as always."

On the Spurs support, the Swede added, "That's why we work 8 hours a day, just to give joy to those people."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueKulusevski DejanTottenhamManchester United
Related Articles
Shaw raps Man Utd teammates: Are we good enough for this club?
Garnacho and brother take aim at Man Utd boss Amorim
Keane slams Man Utd after EL final defeat: If you're depending on Maguire you're in trouble