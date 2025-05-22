Kulusevski happy for Spurs despite missing EL final

Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski insists he has no envy after missing their triumphant Europa League final against Manchester United.

Injury sidelined Kulusevski for victory in Bilbao.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he told Sky Sports after the final whistle: "It's beautiful to win such an important tournament that has been missing for many years. The best possible end of the season.

"Sometimes I leave everything to God, I was calm. I am very grateful to win this title, no one can take it away from you.

"Everyone was great, (Guglielmo) Vicario gives confidence as always."

On the Spurs support, the Swede added, "That's why we work 8 hours a day, just to give joy to those people."