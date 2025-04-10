Tribal Football
Napoli open talks with Tottenham for Kulusevski

Paul Vegas
Napoli have opened talks with Tottenham for Dejan Kulusevski.

AreaNapoli says Kulusevski's signing has been requestred by Napoli coach Antonio Conte.

Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna is working hard to try to resolve a deal with Tottenham.

There is no information on what Napoli would need to pay to convince Tottenham to sell.

Napoli will also consider renewing their interest in Alejandro Garnacho - who was in the news in January.

Manchester United have now reportedly lowered the 20-year-old's price tag to around €45m.

