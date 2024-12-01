Tottenham attacker Kulusevski: Forster has our confidence

Tribal Football
Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski says the players have full confidence in Fraser Forster.

Forster has stepped up after the ankle injury suffered by No1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario last week.

Ahead of today's derby against Fulham. Kulusevski told the Independent: “I think he is a top guy, with unbelievable experiences and I trust in him.

“He is a really good guy to have around the team. He is ready to play and I feel also confident we have Brandon Austin, a very good goalkeeper.

“So, yeah we miss Vicario because he is a fantastic guy and everything, but now it’s time for Fraser to step up and help the team.”

 

