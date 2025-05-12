Postecoglou admits the Europa League final will change "how people perceive" Tottenham

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to the media ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Spurs suffered a record 20th defeat of the Premier League campaign under Postecoglou after a 2-0 loss to FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace. His job is coming under increasing pressure in the final stretch of the season and lifting the Europa League trophy may be imperative to keeping him at the helm as the board and fans grow frustrated. Postecoglou first spoke on preparing for what is the biggest game of his career.

How are Tottenham preparing?

“It's been pretty busy but there's also plenty of planning and logistics around it and making sure the players are as prepared as possible. That takes your mind to it but of course we've had a game since and have another one.

“For me personally great it's another trophy I can reminisce about in my old age, but more importantly for the club. It's the significance of what it does. Yokohama hadn't won the championship for 14 years, Australia and Brisbane hadn't, and Celtic was one year but that's a long time in Scotland.

“We had to wrestle it back. When you look at the historical backdrop of this club for the past 20-odd years. It feels like a turning point for how people perceive this club and this club perceives itself.”

Kulusevski may return for the final

He then confirmed that Dejan Kulusevski’s injury is not a huge concern which is great news for Tottenham as midfielder James Maddison may be fit for the final too.

“Bit sore with his knee. Looks like a knock at this stage. We're going to let it settle for 24 hours but the positive thing is it looks like a knock.”

Who is Postecoglou using as inspiration?

Postecoglou then revealed that he is using Bill Nicholson, also known as “Mr. Tottenham” as inspiration for his side as he aims to get their faces up on the wall as club heroes.

“The photos I see up on the walls of the stadium are of Bill Nicholson, the 1984 winning team. Most of the photos are black and white. Now it's about can we get this group up on the wall.”

A trophy would mean the world to Son

Postecoglou also opened up on captain Son Heung-Min's fitness and what a trophy would mean to him after so many years of dedication to the North London side.

"He understands better than most what a trophy would mean for this football club and for him personally.

"He's had an unbelievable career here, done so much but the key bit - that silverware that every player craves - he knows how important that is for the club. We've got enough injuries, I'm putting them in cotton wool for the next 10 days.

"From a physical standpoint, (Son) is good. It's important he got some minutes yesterday, more for himself psychologically.

"He had a good session today, didn't do the whole session because he played yesterday. He feels good and we've got eight or nine days to go. We can build him up."