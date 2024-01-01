Tribal Football

Courtois Thibaut
Real Madrid keep alive return option for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa
Ukraine great Belanov backing Lunin to leave Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Courtois must start
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti praises squad spirit after early season injuries
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois rejects Tedesco snub claims: I am 200% fit!
Real Betis coach Pellegrini happy with draw at Real Madrid: Kroos a big LaLiga loss
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits Courtois could start Champions League final
Real Madrid president Florentino: Ancelotti already one of the great coaches in all of history
Rea Madrid coach Ancelotti delighted with win at Granada
Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti: Joselu's story is beautiful
Real Madrid great Casillas talks Joselu future and Lunin Champions League final status
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Bayern Munich: When you don't have support better to leave
The 36th: 5 key men in Real Madrid title triumph
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois delighted with winning comeback game
Andriy Lunin to sign new deal with Real Madrid
ElClasico: 5 key match-ups for Real Madrid v Barcelona clash
Man City boss Guardiola admits Gvardiol doubt
Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin signing with super agent Mendes
Real Madrid revive plans for free agent De Gea
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on RB Leipzig draw: I would've substituted myself!
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sets Courtois return date
