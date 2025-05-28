Atletico Madrid keeper Oblak shatters record with Zamora triumph

Jan Oblak has shattered records in LALIGA EA SPORTS by securing his sixth Zamora Trophy, making him the only goalkeeper in the competition’s history to do so.

He topped the rankings ahead of Thibaut Courtois, with a notable margin—posting a goals-conceded average of 0.83 compared to the Belgian’s 0.97. David Soria completed the podium with an average of 1.03.

Previously, only two goalkeepers had managed to win five Zamora Trophies: Víctor Valdés and Antoni Ramallets, both of whom achieved the milestone with FC Barcelona. Oblak was tied with them until now, but has now stood alone at the top of this elite ranking.

The Atlético de Madrid captain has won the award in the following seasons: 2015/16 (18 goals conceded), 2016/17 (21), 2017/18 (22), 2018/19 (27), and 2020/21 (25). This historic achievement cements his place as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Jan Oblak a true Atletico legend LaLiga

Jan Oblak: Six Zamoras in eleven seasons

The Slovenian has crafted a brilliant legacy with Los Rojiblancos, already considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in the club’s and LALIGA’s history. With Atlético de Madrid, he has played 492 matches, conceding 412 goals and keeping 224 clean sheets—nearly half of all his appearances. Truly remarkable.

In LALIGA EA SPORTS, he has defended the Colchoneros' goal on 369 occasions, conceding 282 goals and keeping 174 clean sheets. This season, he has conceded 30 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in 36 matches played.

The legend of Jan Oblak is already infinite, and he wants to continue breaking records and achieving great feats with Atlético de Madrid, as the player himself expressed after receiving the award.