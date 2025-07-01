Garcia sends Real Madrid into Club World Cup quarters

Real Madrid rubber-stamped their ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) quarter-finals by beating Juventus 1-0, stretching their unbeaten run at the CWC to 14 games in the process.

The Xabi Alonso era at Real Madrid has heated up nicely with back-to-back wins, but their credentials faced a tough test against Juventus.

That sentiment certainly rang true inside the opening 10 minutes when Madrid were pinned inside their own half. They were fortunate not to fall behind when Randal Kolo Muani was sent racing clear on goal, but as he dinked over Thibaut Courtois, his audacious effort landed on the roof of the net.

Alonso’s men were let off the hook again moments later too, when Kenan Yıldız’s strike from distance took a wicked deflection off Aurelien Tchouameni and whistled inches wide of the post.

It took Madrid 30 minutes to work a meaningful sight of goal, but when it did come, they were incredibly unlucky not to nose ahead. It was little surprise to see Jude Bellingham involved, bursting in behind the Juve defence only to see his poked effort saved by Michele Di Gregorio and then cleared off the line by Daniele Rugani.

That save looked routine for Di Gregorio in comparison to the one he produced to deny Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time, leaping across his goal to turn the Uruguayan’s 30-yard strike around the post.

It was Valverde who had the first real chance of the second half too, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the area and curling an effort narrowly wide of the target.

That proved to be nothing more than a temporary reprieve for Juve, who soon found themselves behind. It’s taken Trent Alexander-Arnold a while to settle into life as a Galactico, but he looked at his best as he delivered a trademark cross onto the head of Gonzalo Garcia, who headed home the opener.

Their jubilation continued soon after when they welcomed back Kylian Mbappé, who made his first appearance of the CWC after suffering from acute gastroenteritis. His impact was almost instantaneous as he was involved in teeing up Arda Güler, whose low effort was stopped by the legs of Di Gregorio.

For all the saves he made to keep his side in the game, Juve were unable to find an elusive equaliser and crashed out at the last 16 on their CWC debut.

Madrid are into the last eight now and look to be gathering momentum at the perfect time, having now gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

