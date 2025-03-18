Real Madrid keeper Courtois explains Belgium return; discusses Casteels retirement

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has explained his decision to return to the Belgium squad.

Courtois has accepted selection for the first time since walking out on Belgium and former coach Domenico Tedesco last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

This week's return led to the announcement of the international retirement of Al-Qadsiah keeper Koen Casteels, who had been the starting goalkeeper during Courtois' absence, and had heavily criticized the Madrid keeper's return to the squad.

Courtois said today: "As Youri (Tielemans) said, there were a lot of misunderstandings and things were said that weren't fair. We had a conversation that went well. There were a lot of misunderstandings and false information about what happened.

"This armband thing wasn't the only problem. I had contact with other Devils during my absence. I thought that was clear to everyone, but I realized yesterday that it wasn't the case."

He continued: "I am relieved, because we have resolved all the issues. Everything is clear and we can look forward. I know that I made mistakes. At the time, I was not 100% ready. And when a relationship breaks down with a coach, it is also difficult. I know that I do not have the easiest character, but I had the feeling that he did not respect me.

"Sometimes, we go too far, but, I believe that it must remain internal and that it could have been resolved internally.

"I'm a winner and I say what I think, sometimes we react in the heat of the moment and it goes too far. When the coach said he did everything to get me back, it wasn't true. The press also tried to talk about this subject. I think it was better not to say anything.

"I don't know if I would have reacted differently. For the group and the supporters yes, but I can't change who I am."

Courtois also acknowledged Casteels, stating. "I can understand Koen, since he was number one and now I'm coming back. But the federation wanted me to come back from the start, so I made myself available."